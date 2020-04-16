GMOA proposes actions to minimize uncertainty caused by coronavirus pandemic

-

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has proposed several actions to minimize the uncertainty created by COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse effects it has on a confident action plan.

In a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the GMOA says that the majority of COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms, with 20% showing no symptoms of the disease and according to experts, the sensitivity of the tests to detect COVID-19 is less than 70%. “As such, the COVID-19 pandemic creates uncertainty and, therefore, adversely affects a confident action plan.”

The GMOA has accordingly proposed the government to test all quarantined personnel using an algorithm proposed by experts. “By such testing, positive patients could be isolated and treated in hospitals, preventing them from spreading the disease to their households as well as the community (Aggressive testing strategy, as proposed by the WHO),” says the GMOA.

As the sensitivity of tests is less than 70%, the GMOA also suggests that tests should be repeated in series to enhance the pickup rates (Test, Test, Test strategy, as proposed by WHO).

When ports of entry such as airports open towards the latter part of the global pandemic, all arrivals should be compulsorily tested and quarantined in order to avoid the import of new cases of COVID-19 to Sri Lanka, the letter further read.

The association says that the above actions will pave the way to implement the “exit strategy” for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

The GMOA also commended the leadership and the commitment the President has extended so far to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka.