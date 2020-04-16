Nagalagam Street in Grandpass isolated

-

Nagalagam Street, Sekkuwatta in Grandpass has been declared an isolated area, says the Commander of Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

A group of 131 persons from this area were sent for compulsory quarantine on Friday (15) as they had been potentially exposed to an individual who had contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Navy on April 9, conducted an intelligence operation to locate 28 persons who were avoiding quarantine orders remaining in the village of Suduwella, Ja-Ela. Subsequently, this group of persons were directed for proper quarantine process and 06 of them were found to be COVID-19 patients.

Two persons from Nagalagam Street were recently directed to quarantine centre in Punani as they had been in contact with the aforementioned group of persons from Suduwella area. However, one of them had later tested positive for the virus while he was at the quarantine centre.

Public Health Officers Friday (15) visited the homes of these two persons. They have directed 93 individuals from Sekkuwatta area to Punani quarantine centre and sent another 20 to Naval Quarantine Center in Sampur.