Afternoon thundershowers in many parts of the island

April 16, 2020   08:42 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur over the most places of the island after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls of about (50-75) mm are likely at some places (particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces).

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.  

Winds will be variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. 

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.

