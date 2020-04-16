Curfew in 19 districts temporarily relaxed until 4pm

-

Curfew in 19 districts has been temporarily relaxed a 6.00 am this morning (16) and will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm in the evening.

Curfew in these areas will be effective until 6.00 am on Monday, the 20th April, the President’s Media Division announced Friday.

However, the curfew currently in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

The government has urged the public to bear the inconveniences caused as a result of ongoing curfew, in a responsible manner.

The public is also urged to limit purchases to only the most essential items and to avoid unnecessary travelling during the non-curfew hours.

Travelling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Those who misuse regulations that are introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

Persons engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.