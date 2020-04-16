Woman returning from India tests positive for coronavirus

-

An individual who had recently returned from India tested positive for the coronavirus infection last night (15), states the Director-General of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Reportedly, the patient, identified at the Colombo National Hospital, is a 59-year-old woman living in Kotahena. This is the first patient in a while to have been identified from a hospital, said Jasinghe.

Accordingly, 5 patients have been contracted to have contracted the virus as of last night, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 238.

Two patients have been identified from the Palaly quarantine center while a 15-year-old girl had been identified at the Kandakadu quarantine facility. The mother and the brother of the teen are also receiving treatment at the Welikanda hospital, he said.

A 28-year-old female has been identified at the Katukeliyawa quarantine facility in Puttalam. She had associated a group that returned from countries such as Indonesia and Qatar.

Accordingly, 167 active cases are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital.

Sri Lanka’s tally of coronavirus recoveries has climbed to 63 yesterday as two patients were discharged from hospital after recovering completely. The island has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.