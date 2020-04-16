Hidden explosives uncovered in Pudumathalan

April 16, 2020   10:42 am

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered a large haul of explosives concealed in a woody area in Pudumathalan, Mullaittivu.

The explosives were found in an operation carried out by officials of the STF Mullaitivu camp on a tip-off received from the Navy intelligence units.

Two live hand grenades, 02 RPG bullets, 05 60mm mortar bullets, and 02 81mm mortar bullets have been found during the search operation.

STF suspects that the explosives were had been stashed away by LTTE terrorists during the civil war period.

The stock of explosives has been handed over to the Mullaitivu Police.

