COVID-19 recoveries at 65 as two more patients regain health

Two more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus, says the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the total count of coronavirus recoveries in the country now stands at 65.

In the meantime, five patients have contracted the virus as of last night, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 238.

As per the Ministry’s statistics, 166 active cases are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital.

The island has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.