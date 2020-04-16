Power outages for nearly 7,000 houses in Puttalam District due to gusty winds

-

Approximately 635 houses have been damaged due to the strong winds that gusted across Puttalam District on Friday night (15).

Accordingly, houses in Karuwalagaswewa, Nawagattegama, Puttalam, Wanathawilluwa and Mahakumbukkadawala divisional secretariats have been wrecked.

The Department of Government Information says that roofs of 37 of these houses were blown off by the blustering winds.

Necessary measures have been taken to provide tarpaulin sheets as temporary covers for the destroyed roofs.

Displaced residents have been moved to safety, the Department said.

The estimation of the damage caused by the gusty winds is currently underway and the affected people are to be compensated during the course of the day.

In the meantime, nearly 7,000 houses in the district are experiencing power outages owing to the situation.

The Department said the power supply is expected to be restored by this evening.

It is also reported that several roads have been blocked by fallen trees. The Anamaduwa – Nawagattegama road has been cleared by the Divisional Secretary, Grama Niladhari and the residents of the area in a joint effot.