Special meeting of Election Commission on April 20

A special meeting of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka is scheduled to be held on the 20th of April.

The meeting is set to be held at the Elections Commission premises in Rajagiriya, said a spokesman of the commission.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the declared duration of the general election was extended.

Reportedly, the meeting will look into the upcoming election-related activities.

Following the meeting of the Election Commission officials, another discussion will be held with the participation of health authorities and security heads.

However, an election date will not be in focus at this meeting, it is further said.