68 coronavirus recoveries reported in Sri Lanka

April 16, 2020   05:41 pm

Currently, 68 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection and discharged from the hospitals, says the Department of Government Information.

This indicates an addition of 3 more patients who have recovered and discharged since yesterday (15).

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has reported no new COVID-19 positive cases as of 5 pm this evening (16), says Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Thereby, there is no change to the total number of coronavirus patients found in Sri Lanka, which is 238.

Currently, 163 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital.

The island has confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

