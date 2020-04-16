Two-minute silence on April 21 in remembrance of Easter attack victims

-

Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has appealed to all Sri Lankans to observe a two-minute silence at 8.45 am on April 21, in remembrance of those who were killed in the terrorist carnage on Easter Sunday last year.

In a media briefing at the Archbishop’s House in Colombo today (16), the Cardinal requested the public to observe the two-minute silence at their respective homes, without holding any gatherings.

Speaking further, he noted that all the programs that were planned for the one-year commemoration of Eater attacks have to be adjusted due to the situation that prevails in the country.

Few suggestions made by the Cardinal to commemorate the victims of the carnage are as follows:

•Ringing the bells at all churches at 8.40 am on April 21. (The Cardinal also made a request to Buddhist temples to ring the bells in solidarity.)

•Observing a two-minute silence

•Lighting a lamp and observe religious practices at homes

The Cardinal also commended the government for continuing the investigations into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.