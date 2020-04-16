Sick Indian aboard a merchant vessel brought to Colombo harbour

-

Sri Lanka Navy on Wednesday (15) rendered assistance to safely bring a sick Indian national aboard the International Merchant Vessel ‘Menkar’ to the port of Colombo.

Merchant Vessel ‘Menkar’ is a ship registered in Djibouti.

After the seaman onboard falling ill while at sea, the local agent of the ship has made a request from the Ministry of Defence to get him disembarked in Sri Lanka for treatment.

Accordingly, under the direct supervision of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, the Navy made prompt arrangements to safely bring the patient to the Colombo harbour yesterday.

The local agent of the ship had made arrangements to bring the patient to the sea area about 12 nautical miles off Colombo harbour, by Merchant Vessel Teamclio.

Subsequently, the Navy’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Unit approached the said vessel and brought the ill person ashore by following necessary guidelines declared by health experts.

He was then disinfected on the harbour premises itself before rushing the patient to Colombo National Hospital by ‘Suwasariya’ ambulance service.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority and ‘Suwasariya’ ambulance service also assisted the Navy to execute this operation.