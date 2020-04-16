China donates over 20,000 PCR kits and other medical supplies

-

The government of China has donated yet another batch of medical supplies to Sri Lanka, said the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the batch of medical supplies is to be air-freighted from Shanghai to Colombo by China Eastern Airlines tomorrow (17).

The latest batch of governmental aid includes:



- 20,016 test Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Nucleic Acid Diagnostic Kits(PCR-Fluorescence Probing)

- 10,000pc Medical Protective Face Mask (Filtration rate≥95%);

- 100,000pc Surgical Face Mask (3-layers);

- 10,000pc Disposable Coverall (Type: one-piece coverall);

- 1,000pc Medical Goggle (Anti-splash, Anti-impact, Anti-fog);

- 50,000pair Single-use Rubber Surgical Gloves (Material: natural rubber latex),



The Chinese government has also included a total CIP price of US Dollar 693,191.2, as well.

The Embassy of China says that ‘it avails itself this opportunity to renew to the Sri Lankan government, her people and all the medical workers the assurances of its highest consideration, respect, and best wishes in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic’.