Fraudsters reported impersonating HRCSL officials

Fraudsters reported impersonating HRCSL officials

April 16, 2020   08:40 pm

-

Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has issued a public notice claiming that certain individuals have made representations to the police fraudulently posing as officers of the HRCSL.

Reportedly, the fraudsters had worn IDs with official insignia of the Commission. 

The Commission stated that it is deeply concerning as there had been similar incidents in the past that have had to be referred to the authorities for investigation. 

If any official or a member of the public has reason to doubt whether a person is genuinely representing the national Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, they are requested to call the HRCSL hotline (1996) to verify, said HRCSL.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories