Fraudsters reported impersonating HRCSL officials

Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has issued a public notice claiming that certain individuals have made representations to the police fraudulently posing as officers of the HRCSL.

Reportedly, the fraudsters had worn IDs with official insignia of the Commission.

The Commission stated that it is deeply concerning as there had been similar incidents in the past that have had to be referred to the authorities for investigation.

If any official or a member of the public has reason to doubt whether a person is genuinely representing the national Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, they are requested to call the HRCSL hotline (1996) to verify, said HRCSL.