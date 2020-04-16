BOI companies to gradually recommence operations

-

Companies under the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) will be allowed to gradually recommence operations, stated BOI Director General Sanjaya Mohottala.

This decision is taken in line with the government’s desire to gradually open up the economy, said Mohottala.

Accordingly, BOI will be facilitating the relevant companies to recommence operations while strictly adhering to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Relevant parties may request for the guidelines necessary to obtain curfew passes through ranjithd@boi.lk, added Mohottala.