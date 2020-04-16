Singaporean donors gift medical supplies to fight COVID-19

-

A consignment of medicine was handed over to the Presidential Secretariat today (16) by a group of donors from Singapore.

The donation valued at Rs 10 million included thermal scanners and protective gear, stated President’s Media Division.

Religious Advisor of the Mahakaruna Buddhist Society of Singapore Venerable Dr. K. Gunaratana Thero, Chairman of Humanity Matters Mr. Ong Keng Yong and, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore Shashikala Premawardene handed over the donation.

Additional Secretary to the President on Foreign Relations Admiral Jayanath Colombage and Additional Secretary to the President Rohana Abeyrathna received the donation.