No parking fees collected by CMC during curfew

Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) stated that it has not authorized any person or organization to collect parking fees in the city roads maintained by the Council during the on-going curfew period.

Issuing a public notice, CMC requested the public to refrain from paying parking fees for parking on the roads during this period.

This includes places where metered parking management presently exists, CMC further clarified.

Any complaints or clarification in this regard can be forwarded through the telephone number 077-1093127, stated the CMC.