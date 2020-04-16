Ranil urges Trump to restore funding to WHO

-

United States President Donald Trump’s decision to place on hold all funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) will have a colossal and detrimental impact on the programs in countries like Sri Lanka, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Thursday.

In a letter sent to the US President, Wickremesinghe said that in view of the grim impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has created, the US President should reconsider his decision on humanitarian grounds and restore the US funding to the WHO, pending investigation, and thereafter determine the appropriate course of action.

“However, you will agree with me that the COVID-19 global pandemic has had a disastrous impact on local economies and crippled civilian life in all countries in ways that are unprecedented and perhaps even ambiguous at present,” Wickremesinghe said.

“Consequently, it is vital that the WHO continues its program of action at this juncture given the lack of any other multilateral institution to provide global leadership to international health and safety issues in the coming months,” Wickremesinghe added.

Trump on Tuesday announced he was halting funding to the WHO.

-Agencies