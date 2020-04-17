Central Mail Exchange to recommence operations today

Central Mail Exchange to recommence operations today

April 17, 2020   09:37 am

-

Operations of the Central Mail Exchange, which were temporarily halted for nearly a month due to the local outbreak of coronavirus, will recommence today (17).

The Department of Posts noted that clearance of postal goods will be jointly carried out with Sri Lanka Customs, using proper healthcare measures.

However, the Postmaster-General, Mr. Ranjith Ariyaratne, speaking to Ada Derana, said the post offices will not be reopened today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories