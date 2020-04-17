Central Mail Exchange to recommence operations today

-

Operations of the Central Mail Exchange, which were temporarily halted for nearly a month due to the local outbreak of coronavirus, will recommence today (17).

The Department of Posts noted that clearance of postal goods will be jointly carried out with Sri Lanka Customs, using proper healthcare measures.

However, the Postmaster-General, Mr. Ranjith Ariyaratne, speaking to Ada Derana, said the post offices will not be reopened today.