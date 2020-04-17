Manning Market to remain closed for another week

-

The Manning Market in Pettah will remain closed for another week, the Government Information Department announced today (17).

This decision has been reached taking into account the existing health risks of COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, the vendors and farmers who sell their vegetable and fruit harvest at the Manning Market have been instructed to take their goods to dedicated economic centres in Meegoda, Narahenpita, Ratmalana, Welisara, Piliyandala and Veyangoda until further notice.

Retail vendors who already purchased vegetables and fruits from the Manning Market are also advised to visit the aforementioned dedicated economic centers.

Farmers have been requested to delay the harvesting activities for possible crops, as the temporary closure of wholesale markets can result in wastage of vegetables and fruits harvests.

The Department also noted that, as per the directives of the President, the government will continue procuring vegetable and fruit harvests from the farmers via public agents and agrarian service centers.