Sri Lankas COVID-19 recoveries count rises to 70

April 17, 2020   12:49 pm

Two more patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have made complete recoveries, says the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s total count of coronavirus recoveries has now jumped to 70.

However, there is no change to the tally of coronavirus patients found in Sri Lanka, which stands at 238 at present, as new cases were not confirmed since Wednesday night (15).

Currently, 161 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry stated.

In the meantime, 148 persons who are suspected to have contracted the virus are under observation at selected hospitals across the country.

The island has confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

