Validity of expiring driving licenses extended till end of COVID-19 pandemic

The Department of Motor Traffic will be extending the validity of expiring driving licenses until the threat of COVID-19 pandemic is eliminated.

Minister of Passenger Transport Mahinda Amaraweera has given the relevant instructions to the officials of the Motor Traffic Department.

The time period given to renew the driving licenses that expired as of March 10, came to an end last Wednesday (April 15).

Accordingly, a meeting chaired by Minister Amaraweera was held today (17) to discuss extending the validity period of driving licenses as the Motor Traffic Department has halted its operations for the time being due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The minister has given instructions to extend the validity period until the end of COVID-19 pandemic as the date of resuming operations at the Motor Traffic Department is still undecided owing to the situation that prevails in the country.

He has also asked the authorities to inform the security forces of the decision.



According to reports, the Motor Traffic Department has incurred a loss of Rs 30 million per day since its operations were suspended due to the local outbreak of the novel coronavirus and is unable to make necessary payments to its service providers.

The Department has finalized 50,000 new driving licenses so far and it is supposed to commence finalization of another 40,000 after the 20th of this month.

The revenue generated by the Department is used to cover its expenses and the rest is yielded to the Treasury. The officials of the Department have pointed out that they are able to generate adequate income to cover its expenses if it is allowed to continue operations for a week.

Minister Amaraweera has accordingly advised them to resume operations at the Head Office in Narahenpita by using the essential staff and re-open the branches in other provinces after the April 20.