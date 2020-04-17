Karu urges Govt & Opposition to take urgent steps to avoid a constitutional crisis

-

If the elections cannot be held on time, the Government and the Opposition must set aside their political differences and work together to take “urgent and meaningful” steps to avoid an unnecessary constitutional crisis, says the former Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

In a media release published today (17), Jayasuriya stated that, as the former Speaker, he was recently been contacted by religious and political leaders, parliamentarians, academics, civil society and trade union representatives and members of the public seeking clarification on the impasse between the Election Commission and Executive on parliamentary elections.

Sri Lanka and the world are faced with unprecedented health and economic crisis, he said, adding that “the prospect of a constitutional crisis further compounding the plight of our country is a matter of grave national concern.”

Accordingly, the former Speaker has set out his position on the status of the Parliament and parliamentary elections.

He emphasized that every country in the world is putting political differences aside and uniting to face this threat. “Sri Lanka is the only democracy to face COVID-19 crisis without a legislature to pass laws and financial appropriations to combat the pandemic and its economic consequences.”

The former Speaker is of the opinion that the Government and the Opposition must engage with the Election Commission and with each other urgently and “in good faith”.

If there are any precautions or new laws that the Commission determines would allow it to safely hold elections in time, these must be explored immediately, the release read further.

Jayasuriya emphasizes that, if holding elections on time is not possible, a constitutional crisis must be avoided at all costs.

Such a crisis entails the risk of delegitimising and destabilising our country and could gravely impact Sri Lanka’s prospects of obtaining economic relief, he has cautioned.

In the interest of the nation, the former Speaker has requested the Government, the Opposition, and other stakeholders to set aside their political differences and to take urgent and meaningful steps to avoid an unnecessary third crisis for our country.