Sri Lanka has confirmed three more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 5.00 pm today (17).

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the total count of infections reported in the country has now risen to 241.

According to reports, these three coronavirus patients are females who had been under quarantine process at the facility in Punani.

Currently, 161 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry stated.

In the meantime, 70 patients have been discharged from hospital as they have made complete recoveries from the virus.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.