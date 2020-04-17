Another COVID-19 case identified, 7 more patients recover

-

Seven more COVID-19 patients who returned to health have brought the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 77.

In the meantime, the country’s coronavirus cases tally has risen to 242 as the Ministry of Health confirmed a new case of COVID-19 a short while ago.

Accordingly, four COVID-19 cases have been identified within the past 24 hours.

Currently, 158 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.