Group of 222 quarantine persons leave for homes

Sri Lanka Army says 222 more individuals left for their homes today (17) after completing the quarantine process at the facility in Punani.

These people were separated according to their residential areas while they were at the facility and they have undergone the quarantine process for three weeks.

The Army has provided them with transport facilities for their destinations in Colombo and Kadawatha areas.

In addition, the troops supplied them with snacks, water and lunch packets on their way with special focus on food varieties for infants and kids, the Army said in its release.