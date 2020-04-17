Two new COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka; Total at 244

April 17, 2020   11:02 pm

Two more persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 10.00 pm today (17) bringing Sri Lanka’s confirmed cases tally to 244.

The Health Ministry says that a total of 6 coronavirus cases were confirmed during the course of the day.

In the meantime, nine COVID-19 patients have returned to health today and the total number of recoveries in the country jumped to 77.

Currently, 160 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

