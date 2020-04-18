Veteran actor Daya Thennakoon passes away

-

Veteran actor Daya Thennakoon passed away today (17) at the age of 78.

He was receiving treatment at Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama at the time of his demise.

Thennakoon debuted with Hanthane Kathawa movie in 1969 and rose to fame following his role in Thattu Gewal teledrama.

He is a well-known artist in theatre, cinema and teledrama.

Thennakoon was schooled at Dharmaraja College in Kandy and he is an alumnus of the University of Peradeniya.

He was married to veteran actress Grace Thennakoon.