Follow-ups on quarantined persons underway  Police

April 18, 2020   09:21 am

Follow-ups on the persons who returned home after completing the quarantine process are currently in progress, says the Police Spokesperson.

SP Jaliya Senaratne explained that these follow-ups are being carried out as several quarantined persons tested positive for COVID-19 as of late.

He made these remarks at a media briefing held at the Police Headquarters.

In the meantime, more than 30,000 have been arrested so far for violating curfew orders, the Police Spokesperson said further.

