Follow-ups on quarantined persons underway Police
April 18, 2020 09:21 am
Follow-ups on the persons who returned home after completing the quarantine process are currently in progress, says the Police Spokesperson.
SP Jaliya Senaratne explained that these follow-ups are being carried out as several quarantined persons tested positive for COVID-19 as of late.
He made these remarks at a media briefing held at the Police Headquarters.
In the meantime, more than 30,000 have been arrested so far for violating curfew orders, the Police Spokesperson said further.