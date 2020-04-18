Heated argument between two persons ends in murder
April 18, 2020 10:12 am
The police have commenced investigations into a murder that took place in Wellawatte on Friday night (17).
A man has been stabbed with a sharp weapon as a heated argument with another person escalated out of control.
The injured man who was in a critical condition has succumbed to injuries after he was admitted to Kalubowila Hospital.
He was identified as a 34-year-old residing in Swarna Road, Wellawatte.
The post-mortem examination on the body will be conducted today (18) following the magistrate’s inquest.
One suspect has been placed under arrest over the incident.