Heated argument between two persons ends in murder

Heated argument between two persons ends in murder

April 18, 2020   10:12 am

-

The police have commenced investigations into a murder that took place in Wellawatte on Friday night (17).

A man has been stabbed with a sharp weapon as a heated argument with another person escalated out of control.

The injured man who was in a critical condition has succumbed to injuries after he was admitted to Kalubowila Hospital.

He was identified as a 34-year-old residing in Swarna Road, Wellawatte.

The post-mortem examination on the body will be conducted today (18) following the magistrate’s inquest.

One suspect has been placed under arrest over the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories