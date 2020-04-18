Military, Police proved professionalism & expertise in handing coronavirus mitigation  Defence Secretary

-

The Tri-Forces and Police had proved their professionalism and expertise by supporting the Government efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, Defence Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne has said.

“From manning roadblocks, erecting quarantine facilities to tracking and tracing potential coronavirus infected patients and from mass disinfection initiatives to distributing household goods and provisions to needy communities in the country, you have displayed your capabilities,” he said addressing the troops in the North and East, on Friday (17).

The Defence Secretary, who met Tri-Forces and Police personnel during his visit to Security Forces Headquarters at Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya and Trincomalee, has conveyed the best wishes and Sinhala and Tamil New Year greetings of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Defence Secretary has commended the selfless efforts taken by soldiers, airmen, sailors and Police corps to support the Government’s coronavirus prevention programs bearing the health risks.

“I pay my deep gratitude for every one of you for protecting the country and its people leaving aside your families during this festive season,” he said.

Meanwhile, commending the contribution done by country’s intelligence agencies, he has said they had been side-lined, discarded and demotivated under the previous administration but the entire intelligence system was revamped under this Government to use them effectively.

“Today, the intelligence agencies are providing exceptional results by promptly tracking and tracing individuals evading quarantine and identifying potential coronavirus carriers, who have associated with confirmed patients,” the Defence Secretary noted.

He also praised the contribution of the health sector, especially the Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) who were in frontline in the fight against the coronavirus.

Sri Lanka Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sumangala Dias, Commander, Security Forces - Jaffna Maj. Gen. Ruwan Wanigasooriya, DIG Jaffna, Senior Navy, Air Force, STF and Police officers, Tri-service Senior Officers, Police Officers and servicemen have participated.