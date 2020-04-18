Circular on conducting child clinics issued  Dr. Jasinghe

-

Clinics at hospitals, which came to a halt due to the local outbreak of the pandemic will continue, but with certain restrictions, when the ongoing curfew is relaxed, says the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

However, special measures will be taken to carry out child and baby clinics and the Circular on the matter has already been issued, he said further.

Only one person, preferably the mother, is encouraged to accompany the child to the clinic, in order to minimize the number of people coming to the clinic, Dr. Jasinghe added.

Steps will be taken to increase the number of clinics for maintaining social distance practices. In addition, clinics will be moved to places more convenient for the public to reach, Dr. Jasinghe commented.