Circular on conducting child clinics issued  Dr. Jasinghe

Circular on conducting child clinics issued  Dr. Jasinghe

April 18, 2020   12:32 pm

-

Clinics at hospitals, which came to a halt due to the local outbreak of the pandemic will continue, but with certain restrictions, when the ongoing curfew is relaxed, says the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

However, special measures will be taken to carry out child and baby clinics and the Circular on the matter has already been issued, he said further.

Only one person, preferably the mother, is encouraged to accompany the child to the clinic, in order to minimize the number of people coming to the clinic, Dr. Jasinghe added.

Steps will be taken to increase the number of clinics for maintaining social distance practices. In addition, clinics will be moved to places more convenient for the public to reach, Dr. Jasinghe commented.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories