Highest number of coronavirus cases reported in Colombo District

April 18, 2020   01:38 pm

The highest number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka has been identified in the Colombo District, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, a total of 49 cases have been confirmed in the Colombo District.

In the meantime, Kalutara District has the second-highest number of infections with 45 coronavirus patients and Puttalam District has confirmed 35 cases.

28 cases of COVID-19 are reported in Gampaha District and 16 infections in Jaffna District.

In addition, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Matara, Kalmunai, Galle, Batticaloa, Badulla and Vavuniya districts have also reported several coronavirus patients.

