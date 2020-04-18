5,000 buses & 400 trains to be deployed for public transport from Monday

-

Minister of Transport Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed to deploy 5,000 buses and 400 trains for public transport services starting from Monday (20).

The decision comes days after the government announced that public and private services, which came to a halt due to the local outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume under several phases.

Minister Amaraweera on Friday (17) gave instructions to the officials of the ministry to recommence public transport services for the staff members who are returning to their workplaces.

He has further instructed them to strictly implement proper healthcare measures issued by health officials and the security forces.

In addition, all staff members of transport services will be provided with face masks and required steps will be taken for disinfection.

The Minister has also inquired into the use of trains as a solution to the shortcomings in transporting vegetables and fruits to Colombo and other urban areas from the countryside. The General Manager of Railways has responded that power-sets can be deployed for the purpose upon request.