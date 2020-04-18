Electrical & plumbing maintenance service during curfew extended to all districts

-

The special service to provide solutions for electrical systems and plumbing issues of households during the curfew period in the Western Province will be extended to other districts of Sri Lanka, says the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

This service was jointly implemented by the Sri Lanka Police, National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB), Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited (LECO) and the PUCSL.

The service was introduced in the Western Province (Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts) on early April, where curfew was continuously imposed.

Facilities have been provided to rectify the problems of internal electrical and water services in the households through a hotline service which has already been introduced, the PUCSL said in a statement.

With the new service, the consumers can seek the assistance of an electrician or a plumber near to consumers’ residential area to sort the issue.

A database has already been established containing the information of electricians and plumbers residing in every district of Sri Lanka and the PUCSL has already taken measures to provide the same information to respective Police Stations and Divisional Secretariats to maximize the service provided.

This service is provided by registered electricians and plumbers in accordance with approved safety practices and guidelines required, during the curfew period.

The relevant electrician / electrical equipment and air conditioning maintenance technician or a plumber must obtain a temporary curfew pass from the respective police station, once the maintenance work or an issue with regard to electricity or water services is been assigned.

The PUCSL has also issued a set of guidelines that should be followed by craftsmen in these essential maintenance activities during the curfew period. Accordingly, consumers of Electricity and Water Services can now obtain the service via following hotlines;

For the service of a Plumber - 1939 (National Water Supply & Drainage Board)

For the service of an Electrician for consumers of CEB -1987 (Ceylon Electricity Board)

For the service of an Electrician for consumers of LECO - 1910 (Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited)

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka 0764271030 (For Electricity and Water Services Issues)



The PUCSL also issued a set of guidelines to be followed by electricians, plumbers and home appliance equipment’s and A/C technicians during the curfew period:

1. Essential maintenance work will be assigned to you (Electrician / Plumber/ Home Appliance Equipment and AC Technicians) at the requests made to the hotlines of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) – 1987, Lanka Electricity Company (Pvt) Ltd (LECO) -1910, National Water Supply and Drainage Board– 1939 or the hotline of Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) -0764271030.

2. The above institutions will always take steps to select the technician based on the nearest proximity to the premises of the respective electricity or water consumer.

3. Once you have been given and communicated on the necessary maintenance as per the request, you can apply for the necessary curfew pass from the nearest police station.

4. The telephone numbers of the nearest police station and the Officer In Charge (OIC) can be accessed at www.police.lk

5. You must strictly comply with the terms of the curfew pass that you get and the relevant laws.

6. You must adhere to the recommendations regarding COVID 19 issued by the Ministry of Health.

7. You can charge a reasonable fee from the customer once the service is given. It is advised to agree upon a reasonable fee in advance.

8. You must issue a receipt for the fee that you charged from the customer.

9. The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) maintains a database of relevant technicians and updates it to the relevant institutions and the public as needed.

10. These terms may also be amended according to the requirement and you will be notified of such amendments. (Colombo/Apr18/2020)