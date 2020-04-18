Curfew in several districts and police areas to be relaxed

April 18, 2020   06:51 pm

The government has decided to relax the ongoing curfew, which was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, in several districts and police areas, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Accordingly, the curfew in all districts except Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Kegalle, Kandy, Puttalam and Ampara districts, will be lifted at 5.00 am on Monday (20) and re-imposed at 8.00 pm on the same day.

Curfew in these districts will be in force from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am every day until further notice.

The PMD says that the curfew in Alawathugoda, Akurana, Warakapola and Akkaraipattu police areas in Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara districts will not be relaxed.

However, the curfew in the rest of the police areas in these three districts will be lifted at 5.00 am and re-imposed at 8.00 pm from April 20.

For the following police areas in Colombo, Kalutara, Puttalam and Gampaha districts the curfew will not be relaxed, the PMD said.

Colombo District: Kotahena, Grandpass, Bambalapitya, Keselwatte, Maradana, Gothatuwa, Mulleriyawa, Wellampitiya, Mount Lavinia, Dehiwala and Kohuwala police areas

Gampaha District: Ja-Ela, Kochchikade and Seeduwa police areas

Puttalam District: Puttalam, Marawila and Wennappuwa police areas

Kalutara District:; Bandaragama, Payagala, Beruwala and Aluthgama police areas

The curfew in the rest of the police divisions in the aforementioned four districts will be relaxed from 5.00 am to 8.00 pm. from Wednesday (April 22).

 

