Nine COVID-19 patients recover; Total climbs to 86

April 18, 2020   07:19 pm

Nine more patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals after recovering completely, says the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s total count of coronavirus recoveries has now risen to 86.

In the meantime, three persons who have contracted COVID-19 virus were identified today bringing the cases tally to 248.

Currently, 155 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry stated.

The island has confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

