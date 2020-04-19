Coronavirus risk has not yet subsided  Dr. Jasinghe

-

Despite the spread of COVID-19 within the country has been controlled to a certain point, the risk still has not subsided, says Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

He says that the risk will not cease to be until the end of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The virus may spread in the country as a second wave of infections, Jasinghe pointed out.

Further, responding to a statement by former MP Mano Ganesan, Dr. Jasinghe said that persons without knowledge of the health sector or epidemics should not make statements on COVID-19.

The Director-General of Health Services was referring to a statement made by the Leader of Tamil Progressive Alliance that the government is concealing the true figures of the spread and infections of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Epidemiologists cannot make successful studies of an epidemic without true facts and figures, pointed out. He further said that a health process that involves the people cannot succeed by hiding true facts from the people.

Meanwhile, issuing a statement, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that no circulars had been issued halting routine surgeries in hospitals.

He said that circulars on how to maintain health services were issued at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak and they were updated as necessary.

He added that the hospitals can perform such surgeries with certain protocols.

However, with the downsizing of the daily staff to maintain social distancing, there may be inadequate staff to perform routine surgeries, he pointed out.