Govt. issues guidelines to be adopted after curfew lifts

The government has issued a set of guidelines to be followed at workplaces and other public and private entities to prevent and control the spread of possible COVID-19 infection once the curfew is lifted.

It was announced yesterday (18) that the prolonged curfew across the island will be relaxed in stages while leaving certain high-risk areas further under curfew.

The guidance titled ‘Operational Guidelines on Preparedness and Response for COVID-10 Outbreak for Work Settings’ has been compiled with the experience of the health sector together with all other experts and stakeholders, Ministry of health.

Health Sectors request all concerned organizations to strictly adopt and adhere to these guidelines at workplaces.

In addition to the general guidelines that need to be adopted by all organizations, the guidance includes specific guidelines for the manufacturing industry, government and private offices, hospitality industry, restaurants and eateries, supermarkets, public transport, hosting events, economic centers, and universities.

It also includes a list of public activities that have been banned until the virus outbreak is fully controlled.

