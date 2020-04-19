NWSDB introduces new methods to pay water bill

-

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has introduced new methods for consumers to pay their water bills.

The NWSDB states that continuous water supply has become a challenge with the lack of an income with the current situation in the country.

The Water Board points out that while water supply is provided at concessional rates, nearly 70% of the bills issued charge less than what it costs for a unit of water.

Therefore, NWSDB has introduced new methods to pay water bills from home.

The Water Board further said that paying the water bills through these systems would help immensely in providing an uninterrupted water supply.

The following methods for payment of bills have been introduced by the NWSDB:

- Through the NWSDB Self Care App / NWSDB Smart pay app or www.waterboard.lk without additional charges

- Through mobile apps, websites and e-banking services introduced by other financial institutions. (Eg: People’s Bank, Bank of Ceylon, Sampath Bank, Commercial Bank, National Development Bank, etc.)

Further, cashier centers of NWSDB will remain open from Monday (20) between 8 am to 6 pm in areas where the curfew is lifted. Consumers may adhere to health guidelines issued by health sectors and pay their bills at these centers.

All cashier centers have been provided with facilities to wash hands, said NWSDB.

Additionally, to receive important notices on the water supply or the water bill, consumers are requested to activate an SMS service by texting the account number of the water bill to 071-939 9999. The monthly water bill can be obtained as an e-bill through e-mail, further said NWSDB.