Five more COVID-19 recoveries hike total to 91

April 19, 2020   12:38 pm

Five more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection, stated the Ministry of Health.

They have been discharged from hospitals upon complete recovery, said the Ministry.

Accordingly, the COVID-19 recoveries in the country have risen to 91 cases.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 254 cases of COVID-19 infections so far.

Currently, 156 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

