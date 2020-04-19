Liquor stores allowed to operate during non-curfew hours

Liquor stores allowed to operate during non-curfew hours

April 19, 2020   02:01 pm

-

Liquor stores will be permitted to sell liquor during the non-curfew hours, stated the Department of Excise.

However, the stores may operate while strictly adhering to curfew regulations and COVID-19 prevention guidelines social distancing rules.

Accordingly, all licensed retail liquor stores are allowed to operate by the Commissioner-General of Excise and the Secretary of the Finance, Economy, and Policy Development Ministry.

All excise officials have been given instructions needed to take legal action against those who fail to adhere to the regulations, to maintain maximum discipline within the excise industry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories