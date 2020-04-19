Liquor stores allowed to operate during non-curfew hours

-

Liquor stores will be permitted to sell liquor during the non-curfew hours, stated the Department of Excise.

However, the stores may operate while strictly adhering to curfew regulations and COVID-19 prevention guidelines social distancing rules.

Accordingly, all licensed retail liquor stores are allowed to operate by the Commissioner-General of Excise and the Secretary of the Finance, Economy, and Policy Development Ministry.

All excise officials have been given instructions needed to take legal action against those who fail to adhere to the regulations, to maintain maximum discipline within the excise industry.