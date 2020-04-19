Dambulla Economic Center reopened after 15 days

-

The Dedicated Economic Center in Dambulla recommenced its operation this morning (19) after remaining closed for 15 days.

With the opening of the Economic Center, 3-5 km long queues of lorries transporting vegetables were observed in Dambulla roads, said Ada Derana reporter.

On April 5, Dambulla Dedicated Economic Center was closed down indefinitely over the customers’ failure to follow health guidelines issued by health authorities.

However, vegetable farmers were seen selling their produce on roadsides in Dambulla Town during the 15-day period the Economic Center was closed.

Following a special discussion by Minister of Public Administration and Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government Janaka Bandara Tennakoon with the trade association and Department of Urban Health, a decision was taken to reopen the Economic Center from April 19.

Accordingly, the Economic Center is allowed to operate between 6 am and 6 pm under strict health guidelines and the Center will be subjected to a cleaning process from 6 pm to 8 pm daily.

Chairman of the Trade Association Channa Arawula said that those who do not wear masks when entering the Economic Center or removes their masks while inside will be removed from the premises.