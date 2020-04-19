COVID-19 cases rise to 256 with 2 more patients

-

Two more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, stated the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Accordingly, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka has risen to 256.

In the meantime, the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country stands at 91.

Currently, 158 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.