COVID-19: Fifteen new cases bring total to 269

Fifteen more persons have tested to positive to have contracted the COVID-19 virus, said the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, 17 novel coronavirus infections have been reported by 5 pm today (19).

All 15 new patients have been identified from Keselwatte, an isolated area in Colombo, according to the Health Ministry. Reportedly, they have had close contacts with COVID-19 infected patients.

In the meantime, the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country stands at 91.

Currently, 158 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.