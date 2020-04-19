COVID-19: Fifteen new cases bring total to 269

COVID-19: Fifteen new cases bring total to 269

April 19, 2020   05:50 pm

-

Fifteen more persons have tested to positive to have contracted the COVID-19 virus, said the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, 17 novel coronavirus infections have been reported by 5 pm today (19).

All 15 new patients have been identified from Keselwatte, an isolated area in Colombo, according to the Health Ministry. Reportedly, they have had close contacts with COVID-19 infected patients.

In the meantime, the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country stands at 91.

Currently, 158 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories