96 COVID-19 recoveries reported from Sri Lanka

Five more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported a short while ago raising the total number of recoveries to 96, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, 10 patients have been discharged following recovery as of 6.45 pm today (19).

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 269 cases of COVID-19 infections with 17 patients testing positive for the virus within the day.

Currently, 166 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.