Two petitions filed seeking release of lawyer arrested over alleged links to Easter attacks

Two Habeas Corpus petitions have been filed with the Appeals Court seeking the release of the attorney-at-law who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on suspicion of having links to the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The petitions, filed by his father and brother through, has cited Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director of the CID and the Attorney General as respondents.

Petitioners allege that the arrest of the lawyer in question is unlawful and that it lacks basis.

The petitioner is further seeking an order directing the CID to grant access to attorneys-at-law to obtain instructions from the corpus in confidence for the purpose of prosecuting his application and or any other proceedings before a court of law

They have also sought an order directing the respondents to release the corpus.