Two new COVID-19 patients found; Total rises to 271

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 9.40 pm today (19), says the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, a total of 17 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Sri Lanka during the course of the day as the tally escalated to 271.

The 15 positive cases that were confirmed earlier today have been identified from Keselwatte, an isolated area in Colombo. It was reported they have had close contacts with COVID-19 infected patients.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 recoveries in the country have risen to 96, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.

Currently, 168 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital.