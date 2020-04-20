Possibility of second wave of coronavirus cases cannot be ignored  Ranil

-

In order to identify the positive COVID-19 cases in the country, the number of daily tests should be increased, Leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe has emphasized.

In a statement, he noted that Sri Lanka only conducts nearly 1,000 tests for coronavirus, adding that the island nation should heed the measures followed by countries such as South Korea, New Zealand and Germany.

He says Sri Lanka should aim towards testing at least 3,000 persons for COVID-19 per day.

Although the spread of the virus is currently contained, the possibility of being hit by a second wave of cases cannot be pushed aside, says the former Prime Minister.

According to some health experts, nearly 30,000 persons have been linked to coronavirus patients, the UNP leader said, stressing that the country should be prepared to face an adverse situation as such.