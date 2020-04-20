Expressway opened from Kottawa to Hambantota from today

Expressway opened from Kottawa to Hambantota from today

April 20, 2020   06:59 am

-

The Southern Expressway will be opened from Kottawa to Hambantota between 7.00 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. from today (20), the Road Development Authority (RDA) said.

Meanwhile the expressway will be opened from Katunayake to Hambantota from Wednesday (22), RDA Chairman Chaminda Athuluwage said.

All expressways had been closed for motorists from March 20, however later a decision had been taken to allow vehicles to use the expressway for short distances during non-curfew hours. 

However, the expressways had been opened for use toll free for ambulances and essential services during the curfew period. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories