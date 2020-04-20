Expressway opened from Kottawa to Hambantota from today

-

The Southern Expressway will be opened from Kottawa to Hambantota between 7.00 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. from today (20), the Road Development Authority (RDA) said.

Meanwhile the expressway will be opened from Katunayake to Hambantota from Wednesday (22), RDA Chairman Chaminda Athuluwage said.

All expressways had been closed for motorists from March 20, however later a decision had been taken to allow vehicles to use the expressway for short distances during non-curfew hours.

However, the expressways had been opened for use toll free for ambulances and essential services during the curfew period.